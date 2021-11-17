News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | flashes of improvement

Nov 17, 2021 at 09:52 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sally Jenkins writes that Taylor Heinicke's magic shows that he isn't afraid.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington stunning the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga writes about his perspective on how Washington flipped the script.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways from Washington victory against the Buccaneers.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Washington's television ratings increasing in 2021.

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper writes about Washington signing Daniel Wise from the practice squad.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about Ron Rivera's comments on Taylor Heinicke.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Jon Allen has become one of the league's best defenders.

-- USA Today's Ivan Lambert writes about Washington's third-down defense improving.

-- Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Brener asks if beating the Buccaneers is a turning point for Washington

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Heinicke adds another chapter to his incredible story

-- Jon Allen's message for kids growing up in foster homes: 'You are not alone'

-- 'Above and beyond’: Washington’s Salute to Service game gathers, celebrates armed forces in memorable display

-- Washington places Chase Young on IR, signs Daniel Wise to active roster and 2 players to the practice squad

-- Chase Young's halftime speech gave the defense a jolt

-- A closer look at Washington's game-sealing fourth-quarter drive

-- Grit and maturity shine in Washington's spirited upset win

-- Washington-Buccaneers Monday Stats Pack

Advertising