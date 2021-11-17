Wake Up Washington | flashes of improvement

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

Death Wish Coffee is also offering fans the chance at winning two tickets to Washington's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Entries are now open, so CLICK HERE for more information on how to participate.

-- The Washington Post's Sally Jenkins writes that Taylor Heinicke's magic shows that he isn't afraid.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington stunning the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga writes about his perspective on how Washington flipped the script.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways from Washington victory against the Buccaneers.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Washington's television ratings increasing in 2021.

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper writes about Washington signing Daniel Wise from the practice squad.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about Ron Rivera's comments on Taylor Heinicke.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Jon Allen has become one of the league's best defenders.

-- USA Today's Ivan Lambert writes about Washington's third-down defense improving.