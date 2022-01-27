News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | Fond memories of Super Bowl glory

Jan 27, 2022 at 07:21 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Eduardo Razo writes about how the Hogs used to troll defenses.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about Joe Gibbs' comments on Washington's rebrand.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at Monte Coleman's comments about Washington's 1983 team.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Joe Gibbs sharing epic stories about Washington's 1991 team.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning gives his take on why Joe Gibbs is the greatest coach in NFL history.

-- Sports Illustrated's Cole Thompson asks about Washington's quarterback situation.

-- Sports Illustrated's Andrew Oliveros takes a look at Jonathan Allen and Antonio Gibson.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig talks to NFL execs about Washington's quarterback situation. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- 30 years later, Joe Gibbs' attention to detail is still one-of-a-kind

-- Washington 2022 position breakdown | Tight end

-- Holcomb saw steady improvement from Jamin Davis in rookie season

-- Washington 2022 position breakdown | Linebackers

-- Jonathan Allen, Antonio Gibson named to PFWA All-NFC team

-- Washington 2022 position breakdown: Defensive end

-- Washington 2022 position breakdown: Offensive line

-- Travelle Wharton, Ben Jacobs, Jeff Zgonina named to 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl coaching staffs

-- Jennifer King makes history as running backs coach for West team in 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl

-- Washington 2022 position breakdown: Defensive tackle

-- Washington faces franchise-defining questions ahead of pivotal offseason

-- The biggest lesson Jaret Patterson learned during his rookie season

-- Washington 2022 position breakdown: reflecting on the running backs

-- After another 1,000-yard season, McLaurin wants to be more 'dynamic' after the catch

Advertising