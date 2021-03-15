News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 3/15: Free Agency Week Kicks Off

Mar 15, 2021 at 09:37 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

wake-up-washington-122220
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera on the field at the end of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Landover, Md. Seattle won 20-15. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, March 15, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter analyzes how Washington can take advantage of the salary cap crunch across the NFL.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Martin Mayhew's return to Washington.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala provide Washington fans with a guide to free agency.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala breaks down Ron Rivera's press conference from last week.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Ron Rivera is "not desperate" to make a move.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and Peter Hailey teamed up to write a free agency preview.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey predicts which Washington free agents will stay and which will leave.

-- NBC Sports Washington Ryan Holmer recaps Chris Cooley's comments about free agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig previews free agency. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker gives her opinion on what Washington's roster will look like post-free agency. (Subscription)

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Quarterback

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Santana Moss Recounts His First Season In Washington

-- Who Are All Of Washington's 2021 Free Agents?

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Offensive Line

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Wide Receiver

-- 5 Takeaways From Ron Rivera's Pre-Free Agency Press Conference

-- Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness 4.0

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Linebacker

-- Pro Day Watch 1.0: Rashawn Slater Leads First Round Of Prospects To Participate In New Combine Format

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Tight End

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Cornerback

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Safety

-- Here's What Santana Moss And Fred Smoot Want Washington To Do At Receiver In The Draft

-- Kelvin Harmon Aims To Return From First Major Injury Better Than Before

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 3/12: Providing A Guide To Free Agency

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, March 12, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/11: Kyle Allen Back For 2021 Season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/10: Final Preparations A Week Before Free Agency

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/9: Franchise Tags, Cap Space And More Free Agency News

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/8: Washington Celebrates International Women's Day

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, March 8, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/5: Terry Toughness

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, March 5, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/4: A Closer Look At The Top Draft And Free Agent Prospects

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/3: Reimagining The Gameday Experience

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/2: Kicking Off Women's History Month

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/1: More Position Breakdowns Before Free Agency

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, March 1, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 2/26: Assessing the Offensive Line Ahead Of Free Agency 

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Advertising