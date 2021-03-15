Wake Up Washington 3/15: Free Agency Week Kicks Off

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, March 15, 2021.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter analyzes how Washington can take advantage of the salary cap crunch across the NFL.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Martin Mayhew's return to Washington.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala provide Washington fans with a guide to free agency.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala breaks down Ron Rivera's press conference from last week.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Ron Rivera is "not desperate" to make a move.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and Peter Hailey teamed up to write a free agency preview.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey predicts which Washington free agents will stay and which will leave.
-- NBC Sports Washington Ryan Holmer recaps Chris Cooley's comments about free agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig previews free agency. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker gives her opinion on what Washington's roster will look like post-free agency. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- Pro Day Watch 1.0: Rashawn Slater Leads First Round Of Prospects To Participate In New Combine Format