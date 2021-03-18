News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 3/18: Free Agency Class Starting To Take Shape

Mar 18, 2021 at 10:45 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Les Carpenter team up to write about versatile receiver Curtis Samuel reportedly signing with Washington.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington and cornerback William Jackson III reportedly coming to terms on a new deal.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga writes about what the reported signing of Ryan Fitzpatrick means for Washington's quarterback situation.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Washington looking much different and much better after a few days of free agency.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler recaps Washington players' reactions to the reported signing of Curtis Samuel.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about what the reported signing of Curtis Samuel means for Washington's offense. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes that Washington no longer has a need for speed following its reported signing of wide receiver Curtis Samuel. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker, Arif Hasan, Ted Nguyen team up to write about how Ryan Fitzpatrick would fit into Washington's offense. (Subscription)

