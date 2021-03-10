News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 3/10: Final Preparations A Week Before Free Agency

Mar 10, 2021 at 09:30 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington using its franchise tag on Brandon Scherff.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala provide Washington fans with a guide to free agency.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier looks at who Washington could target in free agency.

-- ESPN's John Keim provides updates on Washington franchise tagging Brandon Scherff.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay looks at which free agent might be a good fit for Scott Turner's offense.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey dives into Washington's cap space.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and Pete Hailey look at who would be an ideal addition to Washington's defense.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler compares two of the best tight ends set to hit free agency.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux breaks down Daniel Jeremiah's thoughts on the Washington quarterback situation.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also breaks down the free agent wide receivers post-franchise tags.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker gives her opinion on what Washington needs to prioritize in free agency. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his take on Washington using its franchise tag on Brandon Scherff. (Subscription)

