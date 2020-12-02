News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 12/2: Free Agent Bargains Offer Long-Term Value

Dec 02, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Running back J.D. McKissic (41) and tight end Logan Thomas (82) celebrate after a touchdown in the Washington Football Team's win over the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 26, 2020. (Sam Hodde/NFL)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that Ron Rivera could have spent big in free agency. Instead Washington's bargains have paid off.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about how Washington is expected to sign a "quarantine quarterback."

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also reports on Washington's game with the Steelers being moved to Monday.

-- The Washington Post's Thomas Boswell gives his perspective on Washington's young stars.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier reports on Ron Rivera still seeking improvement.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his take on Washington's trick plays.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Antonio Gibson and Alex Smith propelling Washington to the top of the NFC East.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Antonio Gibson, while still developing, is making a big impact for Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that the Cowboys' game was a breakout game for Scott Turner.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also grades Washington's free agent class.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey provides two stats that provide hope for a playoff push.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler ponders who could be the next Terry McLaurin or Antonio Gibson in the 2021 NFL Draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his take on Washington's game with the Steelers being moved to Monday.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey believes Antonio Gibson could win Offensive Rookie of the Year with a strong December.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock believes young safeties Kamren Curl and Jeremy Reaves showed promise against Cowboys. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker opens up her notebook on Chase Young. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker also releases her latest mailbag. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Washington's plans for Steven Montez (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's writes about Washington's crucial stretch under unusual circumstances. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes about how the Washington-Cowboys Thanksgiving showdown was the most-watched NFL game of the season.

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- President's Weekly Brief: More Than Just A Win

-- Ron Rivera Was Smart To Give Jeremy Reaves A Chance

-- NFC East Roundup: How Washington Became Division Favorites

-- WFT Daily: Trick Plays Adding Wrinkles To The Offense

-- Washington Football Team Players And Coaches To Auction Cleats To Benefit Charities As Part Of NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats'

-- Assessing Washington's Draft Class

-- A Pro Bowl Season Is Brewing For Terry McLaurin

-- Antonio Gibson Nominated For FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

-- WFT Daily: Ryan Kerrigan Has Not Been Washington's Only Efficient Pass-Rusher

-- A Balanced Approach Is Tipping The Scales In Washington's Favor

