Wake Up Washington | Geared up for the offseason

Jan 10, 2022 at 09:35 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about some of Washington's roster decisions the team must address this offseason.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington securing a 22-7 win against the Giants to close out the season.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways from Washington's win against the Giants.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson hitting 1,000 yards.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock reports on Washington's 22-7 win over the Giants.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd looks at how Frank Gore's leadership helped shaped Bobby McCain.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Terry McLaurin is "blessed" to have back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge gives his opinion on Washington's offseason plans. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that Washington now turns to the offseason after capturing a win over the Giants. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- 5 takeaways from Washington securing a season finale win

-- Game Balls | 4 standouts after Washington's season finale win

-- Reaction Roundup from Washington's Week 18 win

-- Numbers to know from Washington sweeping the Giants

