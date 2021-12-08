News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | Gearing up for the division gauntlet

Dec 08, 2021 at 10:11 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Washington gearing up for an NFC East stretch.

-- ProFootball Talk's Josh Alper reports on Washington placing Khaleke Hudson on Injured Reserve.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown writes about Jonathan Allen being named Washington's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey opens his notebook from Washington's game against the Raiders.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at three things that pinpoint Washington's turnaround on defense.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about Washington making a leap in the power rankings.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Taylor Heinicke is proving people wrong.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- A closer look at Brian Johnson's game-winning kick in Vegas

-- Washington's resiliency has turned it into playoff contender

-- Week 14 Power Rankings | Washington is on the rise

-- Numbers to know from Washington's win in the desert

-- Reaction Roundup from Washington's win in Vegas

-- Game Balls | 4 standouts from Washington's fourth straight win

-- 5 takeaways to Washington climbing back to .500 with its fourth straight win

-- Jonathan Allen named Washington's 2021 nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide

-- Antonio Gibson embraces increased workload in Washington's playoff push

-- NFC Playoff Picture | Washington is on the move

