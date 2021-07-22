Wake Up Washington: Get Ready For 'Friday Night Football'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about where Sam Cosmi's attention to detail comes from.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Ron Rivera giving advice to young coaches.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes about Dyami Brown's college coach weighing in on his skillset.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on Washington hosting fans at FedExField for a "Friday Night Football."

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also asks more questions ahead of Washington's training camp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Sam Acho's thoughts on Washington's 2021 outlook.