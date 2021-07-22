News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Get Ready For 'Friday Night Football'

Jul 22, 2021 at 10:14 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW072221

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about where Sam Cosmi's attention to detail comes from.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Ron Rivera giving advice to young coaches.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes about Dyami Brown's college coach weighing in on his skillset.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on Washington hosting fans at FedExField for a "Friday Night Football."

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also asks more questions ahead of Washington's training camp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Sam Acho's thoughts on Washington's 2021 outlook.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips gives his takes on the best Washington players to wear each number, 0-99.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Is Psyched For Matt Ioannidis' Return

-- Position Breakdown: Rounding Out The Tight Ends

-- Making The Leap: What's Next For Kam Curl?

-- Meet The FANs: Talking Culture With Andrew York

-- Position Breakdown: A Mix Of Youth And Experience At Offensive Line

-- Position Breakdown: Raising The Bar At Cornerback

-- Position Breakdown: All The Versatility At Safety

-- Making The Leap: How Terry McLaurin Benefits From His Supporting Cast

-- Meet The FANs: Brad Angell Wants To Bring Pride, Tradition To Washington's Apparel

-- Position Breakdown: More Growth From The Linebackers

-- President's Brief: Moving Forward

-- Position Breakdown: No Shortage Of Competition At Wide Receiver

-- Making The Leap: Inside Chase Young's Plans For Progress In Year 2

-- Position Breakdown: Higher Expectations For The Defensive Line

-- Making The Leap: Antonio Gibson Has Eyes On 1,000 Yards

-- Position Breakdown: Washington's Running Backs Taking The Next Step

-- Patience Paid Off For Jamin Davis

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: Taking A Look At The Running Backs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: All Smiles For Ryan Fitzpatrick

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The Dynamic Duo Of Chase Young And Montez Sweat

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, July 19, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Where Did ESPN Rank Antonio Gibson Among The Best RBs?

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, July 15, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Welcome To Washington, Michael Silver

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Expectations For The Offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The Race For The NFC East

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, July 12, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The Speed And Quickness Of Chase Young

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, July 9, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: More Training Camp Predictions

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, July 8, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: William Jackson III, The Deep-Sea Angler

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The Importance Of Cam Sims

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising