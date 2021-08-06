News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Get Ready For 'Friday Night Football'

Aug 06, 2021 at 09:24 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Ron Rivera addresses his players before practice in Richmond, Virginia. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that Cole Holcomb is brining more than just a mullet to his third season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives fans three things to know about DeAndre Carter.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Landon Collins' teammates being impressed with his recovery.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco writes that Antonio Gibson is fine, mentally and physically, heading into the 2021 season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his camp observations from Thursday's practice.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about Sam Cosmi getting better every day.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning also looks at where Washington ranks among the most improved teams.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips opens his notebook on what he saw during Thursday's practice.

-- Sports Illustrated's Evan Massey gives his take on two players he feels must step up in camp.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Kam Curl playing everywhere on Washington's defense. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- #PickSix: Predicting Roles And Training Camp Surprises

-- WFT Daily: The Chess Matches Between Cole Holcomb And Ryan Fitzpatrick

-- Training Camp Notebook: A Boost Of Energy

-- WFT Daily: 1 Thing Ryan Fitzpatrick Loves About His New Team

-- Steven Sims Is Looking To Make His Case

-- Training Camp Notebook: Sam Cosmi's Blessings

-- WFT Daily: Communication Is A Game Of Telephone To Charles Leno

-- Meet The FANs: Lawrence Suggs' Vision For A Family-Friendly FedExField

-- Training Camp Notebook: First Day In Pads

-- WFT Daily: Working Towards A Common Goal At WR

-- The Next Step For Antonio Gibson

-- Training Camp Notebook: Consistency From The Quarterbacks

-- WFT Daily: The Hometown Kids Are Staying Home

-- McLaurin: Fitzpatrick Is "Empowering" Washington's WRs

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

