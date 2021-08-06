Wake Up Washington: Get Ready For 'Friday Night Football'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that Cole Holcomb is brining more than just a mullet to his third season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives fans three things to know about DeAndre Carter.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Landon Collins' teammates being impressed with his recovery.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco writes that Antonio Gibson is fine, mentally and physically, heading into the 2021 season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his camp observations from Thursday's practice.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about Sam Cosmi getting better every day.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning also looks at where Washington ranks among the most improved teams.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips opens his notebook on what he saw during Thursday's practice.

-- Sports Illustrated's Evan Massey gives his take on two players he feels must step up in camp.