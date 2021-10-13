News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Getting back to work

Oct 13, 2021 at 09:44 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW101321

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his opinions on Washington's offense and defense.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes four takeaways from Washington's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper writes about Ron Rivera's update on Curtis Samuel

-- ESPN reports on Washington allowing Jameis Winston to throw four touchdowns in its loss to the Saints.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Ron Rivera facing Andy Reid.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Ron Rivera's feelings after Washington's loss to the Saints.

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison writes about Antonio Gibson's production this season.

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge gives his opinions on Taylor Heinicke's performance against the Saints. (Subscriptions)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Washington's Week 5 loss to the Saints. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- WFT Daily: Ricky Seals-Jones' wild transition from WR to TE

-- Antonio Gibson: Offense can't keep beating itself

-- WFT Daily: Sunday's loss a reminder of how much minor details matter

-- Washington looks to fix inconsistencies after up-and-down loss

-- 5 takeaways from Washington's loss to New Orleans

-- 3 standouts in Washington’s Week 5 loss to the Saints

-- PHOTOS: Week 5, Washington vs. Saints

-- HC Ron Rivera | Week 5 Post Game Press Conference

-- Heinicke finds DeAndre Carter on gutsy fourth-and-14 conversion

Advertising