News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | Getting healthy ahead of gameday

Nov 12, 2021 at 08:03 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW111221
Dyami Brown get open to make a catch during the Washington Football Team's practice on Nov. 11, 2021. (Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

Death Wish Coffee is also offering fans the chance at winning two tickets to Washington's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Entries are now open, so CLICK HERE for more information on how to participate.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that Washington is getting healthy ahead of its matchup with the Buccaneers.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Taylor Heinicke preparing for his second matchup with the Buccaneers.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras provides an update on Ryan Fitzpatrick.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about how the diets of Washington's players differ from Tom Brady's.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Ron Rivera is still confident in Washington's roster.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco writes about Joey Slye's tattoo honoring his late brother.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes that Bruce Arians is a fan of the way Taylor Heinicke plays.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Washington's defensive ends looking forward to stepping up in Montez Sweat's absence.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Sam Cosmi grateful to be back at practice

-- Washington Football Daily | Cole Holcomb's insane high school transformation

-- WFT Daily | Heinicke comes full circle ahead of Round 2 with Bucs

-- Scouting the Buccaneers | 4 things to know about Tampa Bay

-- WFT Daily | Rivera wants Washington to hold itself accountable on making third down improvements

-- Washington vs. Buccaneers preview | Tampa Bay sails into FedExField

-- How one haunting night led Dexter Manley to address a lifelong secret

-- Landon Collins named Week 8 NFL 'Way to Play' recipient

-- Rivera reflects on changes, team mindset at mid-season break

-- WFT Daily | 4 standouts from Washington's first half of the season

-- WFT Daily | Assessing Washington's 2021 draft class at the bye week

-- The Players' Post | Jaret Patterson

Related Links

PHOTOS | Bucs Practice Week 11/11

The Washington Football Team continues preparations for its Week 10 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

2021111 Week 10 Practice001
1 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice002
2 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice003
3 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice004
4 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice005
5 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice006
6 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice007
7 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice008
8 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice009
9 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice010
10 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice011
11 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice012
12 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice013
13 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice014
14 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice015
15 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice016
16 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice017
17 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice018
18 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice019
19 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice020
20 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice021
21 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice022
22 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice023
23 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice024
24 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice025
25 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice026
26 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice027
27 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice028
28 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice029
29 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice030
30 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice031
31 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice032
32 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice033
33 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice034
34 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice035
35 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice036
36 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice037
37 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice038
38 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice039
39 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice040
40 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice041
41 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice042
42 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice043
43 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice044
44 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice045
45 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice046
46 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice047
47 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice048
48 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice049
49 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice050
50 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice051
51 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice052
52 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice053
53 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice054
54 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice055
55 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice056
56 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice057
57 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice058
58 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice059
59 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice060
60 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice061
61 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice062
62 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice063
63 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice064
64 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice065
65 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice066
66 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice067
67 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice068
68 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice069
69 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice070
70 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice071
71 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice072
72 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice073
73 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice074
74 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice075
75 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice076
76 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice077
77 / 81
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice078
78 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice079
79 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice080
80 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
2021111 Week 10 Practice081
81 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Sam Cosmi, key players return to practice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A closer look at Joey Slye

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Rivera nominated for Salute to Service award

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Back to work

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Bye week observations and notes

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A look ahead to the second half of the season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: All quiet at the trade deadline

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: More takeaways during the bye week

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some reflections heading into the bye week

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The story behind DeAndre Carter's motivation

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Practice updates and steady improvements

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising