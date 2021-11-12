Wake Up Washington | Getting healthy ahead of gameday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that Washington is getting healthy ahead of its matchup with the Buccaneers.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Taylor Heinicke preparing for his second matchup with the Buccaneers.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras provides an update on Ryan Fitzpatrick.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about how the diets of Washington's players differ from Tom Brady's.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Ron Rivera is still confident in Washington's roster.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco writes about Joey Slye's tattoo honoring his late brother.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes that Bruce Arians is a fan of the way Taylor Heinicke plays.