News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Greg Cosell Loves Daron Payne

Sep 08, 2021 at 09:37 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW090821

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga writes about Ryan Fitzpatrick's time with the Houston Texans.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Scott Turner being able to open up Washington's offense.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco reports Brandon Staley having high praise for Terry McLaurin.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about Ron Rivera passing on a critical reminder about Washington's rookies.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Peter King's NFC East prediction.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning looks at Greg Cosell's assessment on Washington's players.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning reports on Washington opening as slight favorites against the Chargers.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning looks at Benjamin St-Juste's message for Terry McLaurin.

-- Sports Illustrated's Davis Harrison asks if Washington is primed for a record-breaking season in 2021.

Advertising