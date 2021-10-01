News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Heading To The ATL

Oct 01, 2021 at 10:13 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW100121
The Washington Football Team's offensive line

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier provides an update on Curtis Samuel.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Terry McLaurin's meticulous attention to detail.

-- ProFootballTalks' Josh Alper writes that being a game manager is fine with Taylor Heinicke.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd reports that Jonathan Allen partners with Sasha Bruce Youthwork to help fight homelessness.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Jack Del Rio's thoughts on Washington's defense.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Chase Young feeling he's close to a breakout game.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown writes about J.D. McKissic saying the team needs to "click" after a 1-2 start.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning looks at one ESPN analyst's assessment of Washington's defense.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- WFT Daily: 'Scary Terry's' Contested Catch Rate Proves 'He's Not Ever Really Covered'

-- Taylor Heinicke Is All In For Taking On 'Game Manager' Role

-- WFT Daily: Washington Analyzes The Challenges Of Facing Matt Ryan

-- Heinicke's High School Coach Always Knew The Quarterback Was Special

-- Washington Vs. Falcons Preview: A Chance To Bounce Back

-- WFT Daily: Rivera Wants More Coordination From Pass Rush

-- Ron Rivera Wants Players To Put Themselves In Position To Succeed

-- 'We're Gonna Keep Going': Washington's Players Dedicated To Learning From Mistakes

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Loss To The Bills

-- Washington-Bills Monday Stats Pack

-- 5 Locally Black-Owned Businesses Selected To Receive COVID Relief Grant

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: Beginning Preparations For The Falcons

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Challenges From Ron Rivera

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: On To Week 4

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The Era Of Bud Lighticke

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Terry McLaurin Is Off To A Special Start

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Ron Rivera Sees Another Measuring Stick In Buffalo

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Sean McDermott's Respect For Ron Rivera Has 'Grown Exponentially'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Back To Work

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: So About Last Night...

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Time To Bounce Back

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Ron Rivera's Expectations Aren't Wavering

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising