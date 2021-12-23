News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | Heinicke returns to practice

Dec 23, 2021 at 09:55 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Taylor Heinicke dives for the end zone during the Washington Football Team's Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Taylor Heinicke clearing COVID-19 protocols.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes about Brandon Scherff and Jonathan Allen being selected to the Pro Bowl.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Taylor Heinicke returning to practice on Thursday.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about how Nick Bosa's ACL recovery could be a blueprint for Chase Young.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about Washington's Pro Bowl selections.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey reports on Taylor Heinicke clearing COVID-19 protocols.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks at how adversity in Shaka Toney's life has prepared him for his rookie season.

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington activates Taylor Heinicke, David Mayo and Temarrick Hemingway off Reserve/COVID-19 list

-- Brandon Scherff, Jonathan Allen named to 2022 Pro Bowl

-- Washington vs. Cowboys preview | A primetime rematch

PHOTOS | Washington vs. Eagles, Week 15

The Washington Football Team travelled to Philadelphia to take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field and was defeated, 27-17.

