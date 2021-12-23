Wake Up Washington | Heinicke returns to practice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Taylor Heinicke clearing COVID-19 protocols.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes about Brandon Scherff and Jonathan Allen being selected to the Pro Bowl.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Taylor Heinicke returning to practice on Thursday.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about how Nick Bosa's ACL recovery could be a blueprint for Chase Young.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about Washington's Pro Bowl selections.

