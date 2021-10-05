News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Houdini Heinicke Pulls Off Another Trick

Oct 05, 2021 at 11:29 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke drops back for a pass during the Washington Football Team's game against the Atlanta Falcons. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Taylor Heinicke's improv moves are keeping plays and Washington's hopes alive.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Chase Young and Montez Sweat's performance in Year 2 together.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways from Washington's win over the Falcons.

-- The Washington Post's Andrew Golden gives an injury report from Sunday's game against the Falcons.

-- The Washington Post's Adam Gilgore gives his perspective on Taylor Heinicke.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington's back-and-forth win over the Falcons.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes Taylor Heinicke leading another comeback against the Falcons.

