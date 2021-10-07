News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: How Rivera Evaluates Available Players

Oct 07, 2021 at 09:58 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Head coach Ron Rivera surveys the Washington Football Team's practice on Oct. 6, 2021. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Washington's injury updates.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also reports on Logan Thomas being placed on Injured Reserve.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras gives an assessment of Washington's defense.

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper writes about Washington signing Jace Sternberger and Logan Thomas being placed on Injured Reserve.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Ron Rivera wants to be cautious with Curtis Samuel.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about what Ron Rivera looks for when evaluating available players.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about DeAndre Carter being named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Washington's injury report ahead of its matchup with the New Orleans Saints. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Vs. Saints Preview: Time To Build Some Momentum

-- The World Has Changed Since Washington Last Played A 'Brees-Less' Saints Team

-- WFT Daily: Terry McLaurin Says Ricky Seals-Jones Is 'Ready For His Moment'

-- DeAndre Carter Named NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

-- WFT Daily: Washington's Offensive Line Has Been Outstanding Through 4 Games

-- J.D. McKissic's Game-Winning TD Was 'A Dream Come True'

-- WFT Daily: Curtis Samuel Not Surprised By Terry McLaurin's Success

-- Washington-Falcons Monday Stats Pack

-- Taylor Heinicke Was The Clutch Game Manager Washington Needed Against Atlanta

-- 3 Standouts in Washington’s Week 4 Win Over the Falcons

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Wild, Back-And-Forth Win In Atlanta

-- WFT Daily: 'Scary Terry's' Contested Catch Rate Proves 'He's Not Ever Really Covered'

-- Taylor Heinicke Is All In For Taking On 'Game Manager' Role

