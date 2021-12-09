News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | Humphries ready to step up

Dec 09, 2021 at 10:30 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Adam Humphries makes a catch during the Washington Football Team's practice on Dec. 2, 2021. (Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes about Brett Favre praising Taylor Heinicke.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on the latest news about Montez Sweat.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Logan Thomas being place on Injured Reserve.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Taylor Heinicke joining Washington one year ago.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at Washington's injury situation ahead of its matchup with the Cowboys.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes about Adam Humphries potentially stepping up with Logan Thomas on IR.

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Brett Favre believes in Taylor Heinicke

-- Scouting the Cowboys | 4 things to know about Dallas

-- Washington vs. Cowboys preview | The division race starts now

-- A closer look at Brian Johnson's game-winning kick in Vegas

-- Washington's resiliency has turned it into playoff contender

-- Week 14 Power Rankings | Washington is on the rise

-- Numbers to know from Washington's win in the desert

-- Reaction Roundup from Washington's win in Vegas

-- Game Balls | 4 standouts from Washington's fourth straight win

-- 5 takeaways to Washington climbing back to .500 with its fourth straight win

-- Jonathan Allen named Washington's 2021 nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide

-- Antonio Gibson embraces increased workload in Washington's playoff push

-- NFC Playoff Picture | Washington is on the move

PHOTOS | Cowboys Practice Week 12/08

The Washington Football Team takes the field for its first practice of the week as it prepares for its Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

