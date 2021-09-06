News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: It's Finally Week 1

Sep 06, 2021 at 09:48 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW090321
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera surveys practice. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Scott Turner looking to push Washington's offense to the next level.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes that the addition of a 17th game paves the way for records to be broken.

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper writes that Antonio Gibson doesn't want to be a robotic running back.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco reports on Mike Greenberg comparing Washington to the 2019 49ers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd explains why one columnist thinks Washington is ready to take a big leap in 2021.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning looks at Washington's top rookie in the preseason.

-- Jonathan Allen explains on 106.7 The Fan Washington can be "exponentially better" in 2021.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning looks at Benjamin St-Juste's message for Terry McLaurin.

-- Sports Illustrated's Davis Harrison asks if Washington is primed for a record-breaking season in 2021.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Ron Rivera Explains Chase Young's Play On Cam Newton

-- Kendall Fuller Has The Best Bragging Rights At The Family Dinner Table

-- #PickSix: A Primer For The Regular Season

-- Why Fitz? A Deep Dive Into Ron Rivera’s Offseason Strategy

-- WFT Daily: 3 Washington Players Appear On ESPN's Top 100 Players List

-- 4 Takeaways From Washington's 53-Man Roster

-- A Closer Look At The Washington Football Team's 2021 Roster

-- Ryan Fitzpatrick Named Washington's Starting Quarterback

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Preseason Finale

-- WFT Daily: Emphasizing Process Over Results

-- #PickSix: Jaret Patterson And Pass Protection

-- WFT Daily: Dan Marino Believes In 'Fitzmagic'

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: A Deep Breath Before The Regular Season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Sammis Reyes, Jaret Patterson Have Beaten The Odds

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some Thoughts On The 53-Man Roster

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: All About Roster Projections

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some Final Camp Observations

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some Thoughts On Washington's Offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A Flavor Boost At FedExField

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: More Jaret Patterson Comparisons

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Jamin Davis' Steady Improvements

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: We're On To Cincinnati

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Players To Watch On Friday Night

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising