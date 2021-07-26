News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: It's Training Camp Week

Jul 26, 2021 at 07:05 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Chase Young and Montez Sweat go through warmup drills during minicamp. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, July 23, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux answers more questions about Washington ahead of training camp.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Sammis Reyes' past preparing him for the NFL.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning looks at where Ron Rivera stands in the head coach power rankings.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about one ESPN analyst having high hopes for Washington.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning also writes about PFF naming three position battles to watch at camp.

-- Sports Illustrated's Timm Hamm previews the Washington Football Team ahead of the 2021 season.

-- Sports Illustrated's Greg Patuto looks at the importance of Matt Ioannidis' return to Washington's defense.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- How Kelvin Harmon Plans To Stand Out In Training Camp

-- #PickSix: Training Camp Is Almost Upon Us

-- Washington Is Psyched For Matt Ioannidis' Return

-- Position Breakdown: Rounding Out The Tight Ends

-- Making The Leap: What's Next For Kam Curl?

-- Position Breakdown: Examining The Quarterbacks

-- Position Breakdown: A Mix Of Youth And Experience At Offensive Line

-- Position Breakdown: Raising The Bar At Cornerback

-- Position Breakdown: All The Versatility At Safety

-- Making The Leap: How Terry McLaurin Benefits From His Supporting Cast

-- Position Breakdown: More Growth From The Linebackers

-- President's Brief: Moving Forward

-- Position Breakdown: No Shortage Of Competition At Wide Receiver

-- Making The Leap: Inside Chase Young's Plans For Progress In Year 2

-- Position Breakdown: Higher Expectations For The Defensive Line

-- Making The Leap: Antonio Gibson Has Eyes On 1,000 Yards

-- Position Breakdown: Washington's Running Backs Taking The Next Step

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

PHOTOS: Best of the Offseason

The best photos from the Washington Football Team's offseason. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

news

Wake Up Washington: One Last Training Camp Preview

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Who Stands Out At Camp in 2021?

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, July 23, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Get Ready For 'Friday Night Football'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, July 22, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Taking A Look At The Running Backs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: All Smiles For Ryan Fitzpatrick

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The Dynamic Duo Of Chase Young And Montez Sweat

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, July 19, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Where Did ESPN Rank Antonio Gibson Among The Best RBs?

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, July 15, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Welcome To Washington, Michael Silver

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Expectations For The Offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The Race For The NFC East

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, July 12, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The Speed And Quickness Of Chase Young

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, July 9, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising