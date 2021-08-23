News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Jamin Davis' Steady Improvements

Aug 23, 2021 at 09:31 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW082321
Jamin Davis hauls in a catch during practice on Aug. 18. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes that Jaret Patterson in short in stature by playing tall in the preseason.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his opinion about Washington's offense after the preseason game against the Bengals.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Ron Rivera's thoughts on roster spots.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about Jamin Davis' improvements during Washington's second preseason game.

-- The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia gives 25 takes on what people need to be aware of before the start of the 2021 season.

-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher writes about Ron Rivera's mic'd up practice.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Home Victory Over The Bengals

-- Benjamin St-Juste Keeps Calm And Thrives Under Pressure

-- #PickSix: A Rundown On The Running Backs

-- 3 Keys To Washington's Preseason Matchup Against The Bengals

-- WFT Daily: 1 Thing Antonio Gibson Has Been Working On In Camp

-- Training Camp Notebook: Learning Lessons For Jamin Davis

-- WFT Daily: Dax Milne Is Catching Ron Rivera's Eye

-- Training Camp Notebook: Ryan Fitzpatrick Building A Bond With His WRs

-- Chase Young Makes Debut On NFL's Top 100 Players

-- Brandon Scherff Voted No. 98 On NFL's Top 100 Players Of 2021

-- Training Camp Notebook: A Lockdown Day From The Defense

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Preseason Showdown In Foxborough

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

Related Links

PHOTOS: Pre-Week 2 - Washington vs. Bengals

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Preseason Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photos courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team and Scott Cunningham/Washington Football Team).

1EF08410
1 / 58
Emilee Fails
2EF09606
2 / 58
2EF09853
3 / 58
2EF09545
4 / 58
2EF00314
5 / 58
2EF09975
6 / 58
2EF00207
7 / 58
2EF00212
8 / 58
2EF00534
9 / 58
2EF00531
10 / 58
2EF00576
11 / 58
2EF00568
12 / 58
2EF00549
13 / 58
2EF09489
14 / 58
2EF09706
15 / 58
2EF09968
16 / 58
2EF09676
17 / 58
CCC_2554
18 / 58
CCC_2507
19 / 58
CCC_2617
20 / 58
CCC_2564
21 / 58
1EF08816
22 / 58
Emilee Fails
CCC_2885
23 / 58
2EF00866
24 / 58
2EF00831
25 / 58
2EF00887
26 / 58
2EF00906
27 / 58
2EF00772
28 / 58
2EF00968
29 / 58
2EF00933
30 / 58
2EF00910
31 / 58
1EF09222
32 / 58
Emilee Fails
1EF09209
33 / 58
Emilee Fails
1EF08849
34 / 58
Emilee Fails
2EF01275
35 / 58
2EF01268
36 / 58
2EF01262
37 / 58
2EF01066
38 / 58
1EF09043
39 / 58
Emilee Fails
2EF01353
40 / 58
2EF01427
41 / 58
2EF01359
42 / 58
2EF01338
43 / 58
1EF09507
44 / 58
Emilee Fails
1EF09523
45 / 58
Emilee Fails
1EF09531
46 / 58
Emilee Fails
1EF09491
47 / 58
Emilee Fails
1EF09519
48 / 58
Emilee Fails
1EF09479
49 / 58
Emilee Fails
1EF09453
50 / 58
Emilee Fails
1EF09264
51 / 58
Emilee Fails
1EF09389
52 / 58
Emilee Fails
1EF09385
53 / 58
Emilee Fails
1EF09346
54 / 58
Emilee Fails
1EF09357
55 / 58
Emilee Fails
1EF09293
56 / 58
Emilee Fails
1EF09380
57 / 58
Emilee Fails
1EF09400
58 / 58
Emilee Fails
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: We're On To Cincinnati

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Players To Watch On Friday Night

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The Connection Between Ryan Fitzpatrick And Logan Thomas

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Chase Young, Brandon Scherff Make NFL's Top 100 List

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A Final Look At The Preseason Opener

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: It's Gameday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Improbable NFL Journeys

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A Closer Look At Temarrick Hemingway

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Gearing Up For Week 3

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: And The Insights From Training Camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The Return Of Landon Collins

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising