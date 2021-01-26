News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 1/26: Jennifer King Discusses New Role As Assistant RBs Coach

Jan 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about what's ahead for Washington.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes about Jennifer King becoming the first African American woman named full-time assistant coach.

-- The Washington Post's Richard Justice writes about Martin Mayhew, the player and the person.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about the impending quarterback market.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes on how years of preparation and experience has led Martin Mayhew back to Washington. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also delves into Deshaun Watson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance by talking to their QB coach. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes that with its new hires, Washington becomes the NFL's most diverse team. (Subscription)

