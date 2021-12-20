News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | Keys and quotes for Week 15

Dec 20, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Daron Payne lines before a play during the Washington Football Team's game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Mark Maske report on Washington activating multiple players off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about how Washington is viewing the postponement of its Week 15 game.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks at how adversity in Shaka Toney's life has prepared him for his rookie season.

-- ESPN's John Keim provides an update on Washington's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

-- USA Today's Ivan Lambert writes about Washington choosing to sign Garrett Gilbert.

