Wake Up Washington | Len Hauss passes away at 79

Dec 16, 2021 at 08:57 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

-- The Washington Post's Matt Schudel writes about former Washington center and team captain Len Hauss passing away at 79.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala write about Washington adding more players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes that Washington still controls its playoff fate despite a loss to the Cowboys.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Taylor Heinicke's status ahead of Sunday.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Ron Rivera's impressions of Micah Parsons.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at Ron Rivera's thoughts on using Curtis Samuel.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Trevon Diggs was impressed with Cam Sims' touchdown.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Washington's latest COVID-19 news.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras gives his thoughts on Washington's "Next man up" mentality.

PHOTOS | 2021 Washington Winter Wonderland

The Washington Football Charitable Foundation hosted 200 elementary school students from District of Columbia Public Schools and Prince George's County Public Schools at FedExField for a day filled with holiday fun and lots of surprises! Students received lunch thanks to Paisano's Pizza and were served by Washington Football Team Special Guests in attendance. After lunch, students were divided into small groups where they rotated through four holiday activity stations including face painting, photo booths, cookie decorating, and a locker room surprise where children received personalized gifts. (Photos by Karlee Sell and Joe Noyes/Washington Football Team)

