Wake Up Washington 12/8: Making A Statement

Dec 08, 2020 at 08:57 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Brandon Scherff, Peyton Barber, Cornelius Lucas and Wes Schweitzer walk off the field after The Washington Football Team's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Alex Mowrey/Pittsburgh Steelers)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

PHOTOS: Week 13 - Washington vs. Steelers

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week13 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Photos courtesy of Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team, Alex Mowrey/NFL and Jake Kander/NFL)

Logan Thomas runs past Cameron Sutton on his way to a 15-yard touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Alex Mowrey/Pittsburgh Steelers)
Logan Thomas runs past Cameron Sutton on his way to a 15-yard touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Alex Mowrey/Pittsburgh Steelers)

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington stunning the Pittsburgh Steelers.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on what Monday's upset means for Ron Rivera's vision.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the impact Logan Thomas, Cam Sims and J.D. McKissic had in Washington's win.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways from Washington upsetting the Steelers.

-- ESPN's John Keim shows how a support team, Taco Bell and trust helped Ron Rivera face cancer without missing a game.

-- ESPN's John Keim also writes about Washington defeating the Steelers at Heinz Field.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay highlights what Ron Rivera said about Washington playing its best against the Steelers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey looks at how Washington's supporting cast put on a show against the Steelers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about what Washington's win meant to its history of playing on Monday night.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes about three instant reactions to Washington's win over the Steelers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Ron Rivera's postgame speech following a win over the Steelers.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig reports on Washington finding some momentum against the Steelers. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Washington staying in the NFC East race with historic win over the Steelers. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock highlights how Logan Thomas contributed key plays in Washington's win over the Steelers. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Washington rallying to stun the Steelers on Monday night.

-- The Washington Time's Andy Kostka looks at Logan Thomas contributing big plays that helped Washington beat the Steelers.

-- The Washington Time's Andy Kostka also writes about how Alex Smith's left leg was bleeding against the Steelers.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Washington wearing white-on-white jerseys against the Steelers.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Philips writes about how Alex Smith's "bloody sock drive" helped fuel Washington's comeback. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Philips also writes about Washington defeating the Steelers at Heinz Field. (Subscription)

