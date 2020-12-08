Wake Up Washington 12/8: Making A Statement

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week13 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Photos courtesy of Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team, Alex Mowrey/NFL and Jake Kander/NFL)
Advertising
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington stunning the Pittsburgh Steelers.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on what Monday's upset means for Ron Rivera's vision.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the impact Logan Thomas, Cam Sims and J.D. McKissic had in Washington's win.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways from Washington upsetting the Steelers.
-- ESPN's John Keim shows how a support team, Taco Bell and trust helped Ron Rivera face cancer without missing a game.
-- ESPN's John Keim also writes about Washington defeating the Steelers at Heinz Field.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay highlights what Ron Rivera said about Washington playing its best against the Steelers.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey looks at how Washington's supporting cast put on a show against the Steelers.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about what Washington's win meant to its history of playing on Monday night.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes about three instant reactions to Washington's win over the Steelers.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Ron Rivera's postgame speech following a win over the Steelers.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig reports on Washington finding some momentum against the Steelers. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Washington staying in the NFC East race with historic win over the Steelers. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock highlights how Logan Thomas contributed key plays in Washington's win over the Steelers. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Washington rallying to stun the Steelers on Monday night.
-- The Washington Time's Andy Kostka looks at Logan Thomas contributing big plays that helped Washington beat the Steelers.
-- The Washington Time's Andy Kostka also writes about how Alex Smith's left leg was bleeding against the Steelers.
-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Washington wearing white-on-white jerseys against the Steelers.
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Philips writes about how Alex Smith's "bloody sock drive" helped fuel Washington's comeback. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Philips also writes about Washington defeating the Steelers at Heinz Field. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com: