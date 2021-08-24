Wake Up Washington: More Jaret Patterson Comparisons

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the tough decision Washington needs to make at wide receiver.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala gives her observations about Ereck Flowers and Kendall Fuller from Monday's practice.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes that Jaret Patterson in short in stature by playing tall in the preseason.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux gives his take on Terry McLaurin not appearing on NFL's Top 100 Players list.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Logan Paulsen comparing Jaret Patterson to Maurice Jones-Drew.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Ron Rivera's thoughts on roster spots.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about Jamin Davis' improvements during Washington's second preseason game.