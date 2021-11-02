Wake Up Washington: More takeaways during the bye week

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

Death Wish Coffee is also offering fans the chance at winning two tickets to Washington's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Entries are now open, so CLICK HERE for more information on how to participate.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his main takeaways from Washington's loss to the Broncos.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on the key moments from Washington's loss to the Broncos.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his perspective on Washington's offense heading into the bye week.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Washington hoping to get healthy during its bye week.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about his opinion on Washington's performance against the Broncos.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock reports after Washington's Week 8 loss to the Broncos.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about Washington's injuries on the offensive line.