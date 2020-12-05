News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 12/5: Nate Burleson Picks Washington Over Steelers

Dec 05, 2020 at 06:00 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

The Washington Football Team offense huddles during practice Dec. 4, 2020. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

PHOTOS: Steelers Practice Week 12/04

The Washington Football team held practice at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Dec. 04, 2020. (Photos courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

-- NFL.com's Nate Burleson makes his bold prediction for the Washington-Steelers game.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that Alex Smith's ability to escape a rush will be tested the next two weeks.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter also writes about the value of Washington's free agents.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about how the offensive line will be tested moving forward.

-- The Washington Post's Thomas Boswell writes that Pittsburgh's misshapen schedule has offered Washington a lucky break — and a chance.

-- The Washington Post's Thomas Boswell also gives his perspective on Washington's young stars.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Antonio Gibson, while still developing, is making a big impact for Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about how Washington's coaches feel about Peyton Barber's yards per carry.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey details how Ike Taylor explained the way to stop Ben Roethlisberger.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes about one stat that should have Washington fans concerned.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay details Ron Rivera's comparison for Antonio Gibson.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey believes Antonio Gibson could win Offensive Rookie of the Year with a strong December.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock reports on how Washington's offensive line has been able to find a rhythm recently. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker takes a look inside Washington's Week 13 matchup. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's writes about Scott Turner growing as a play-caller. (Subscription)

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Vs. Steelers Preview: Time To Make A Statement

-- WFT Daily: 'Tis The Season For Rivera's Teams To Shine

-- Antonio Gibson Named NFL Rookie Of The Week

-- Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Steelers, Week 13

-- WFT Daily: The Key To The NFL's Best Red Zone Defense

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Beats Steelers With Last-Minute Field Goal

-- Washington's Offense Has A Formula For Upsetting The Steelers

-- Terry McLaurin Nominated For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

-- Ron Rivera Was Smart To Give Jeremy Reaves A Chance

-- WFT Daily: Trick Plays Adding Wrinkles To The Offense

-- NFC East Roundup: How Washington Became Division Favorites

-- President's Weekly Brief: More Than Just A Win

-- A Balanced Approach Is Tipping The Scales In Washington's Favor

-- WFT Daily: Managing Success After First Winning Streak

-- Assessing Washington's Free Agents

-- Assessing Washington's Draft Class

