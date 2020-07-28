Wake Up Washington: A New Era, 2020 Training Camp prep, and COVID-19 Testing

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier talks with Cole Holcomb about new coaches, ways to improve and road-trip essentials.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Alex Smith being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes about the new changes to training camp during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-- ESPN's John Keim gives some insight on why the Washington Football Team decided to place Alex Smith on the PUP list.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay provides an update on running back Derrius Guice ahead of training camp.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Reuben Foster getting placed on the PUP list yesterday.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also reports on the NFL's plans to paint social justice messages in the end zone for Week 1.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reports on the status of receiver Cody Latimer ahead of training camp.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey shares Terry Bateman's thoughts on the Washington Football Team name.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Lia Assimakopoulos looks at Dwayne Haskins Jr. wearing a throwback Chase Young DeMatha jersey.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig talks with Ron Rivera about quarterbacks and training camp this year. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also predicts the Washington Football Team's final roster ahead of a unique training camp. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at the Washington Football Team's offensive line. (Subscription)
-- Washington Announces Franchise Will Be Called 'Washington Football Team' Pending Adoption Of New Name