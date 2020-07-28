News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 10:41 AM

Wake Up Washington: A New Era, 2020 Training Camp prep, and COVID-19 Testing

Zach Selby

Staff Writer

MorningClips072820

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier talks with Cole Holcomb about new coaches, ways to improve and road-trip essentials.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Alex Smith being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes about the new changes to training camp during the COVID-19 pandemic.

-- ESPN's John Keim gives some insight on why the Washington Football Team decided to place Alex Smith on the PUP list.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay provides an update on running back Derrius Guice ahead of training camp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Reuben Foster getting placed on the PUP list yesterday.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also reports on the NFL's plans to paint social justice messages in the end zone for Week 1.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reports on the status of receiver Cody Latimer ahead of training camp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey shares Terry Bateman's thoughts on the Washington Football Team name.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Lia Assimakopoulos looks at Dwayne Haskins Jr. wearing a throwback Chase Young DeMatha jersey.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig talks with Ron Rivera about quarterbacks and training camp this year. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also predicts the Washington Football Team's final roster ahead of a unique training camp. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at the Washington Football Team's offensive line. (Subscription)

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- PFF Ranks Washington's Defensive Line at No. 3 Entering the 2020 Season

-- Washington Football Team Announces Multiple Roster Moves

-- Alex Smith Placed On The PUP List, Takes Next Step Towards Recovery

-- Washington Announces Franchise Will Be Called 'Washington Football Team' Pending Adoption Of New Name

-- NFL And NFLPA Agree On CBA Adjustments For Training Camp

-- Washington's 2020 Draft Class Signs Rookies Contracts

-- Washington Football Team Begins Reporting For Training Camp

-- 2020 Washington Football Training Camp Preview: 5 Players To Watch

-- Jon Bostic Is Ready For A Big Year In Washington's New Defense

-- An Unusual Offseason Has Not Stopped Tress Way From Preparing To Replicate His Pro Bowl Campaign

-- Steven Sims Jr. Is Set For Year 2 After Making Strides This Offseason

-- 'He Is Going To Be Special': CB Jimmy Moreland Itching To Get Back On The Field For Year 2

What's Trending In @WashingtonNFL Nation:

Related Content

RB Bryce Love Passes Physical, Will Return To The Field After Missing 2019
news

RB Bryce Love Passes Physical, Will Return To The Field After Missing 2019

Love, a fourth-round pick last season, will be out on the field once the Washington Football Team starts practicing.
Washington Football Team Signs T Kevin Pamphile, LB Donald Payne 
news

Washington Football Team Signs T Kevin Pamphile, LB Donald Payne 

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday.
Alex Smith Placed On The PUP List, Takes Next Step Towards Recovery
news

Alex Smith Placed On The PUP List, Takes Next Step Towards Recovery

This is a major step for Smith as he attempts to return to the field following a life-threatening leg injury in 2018.
Washington Football Team Announces Multiple Roster Moves
news

Washington Football Team Announces Multiple Roster Moves

The team announced the following moves Monday.

Advertising