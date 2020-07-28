Wake Up Washington: A New Era, 2020 Training Camp prep, and COVID-19 Testing

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier talks with Cole Holcomb about new coaches, ways to improve and road-trip essentials.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Alex Smith being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes about the new changes to training camp during the COVID-19 pandemic.

-- ESPN's John Keim gives some insight on why the Washington Football Team decided to place Alex Smith on the PUP list.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay provides an update on running back Derrius Guice ahead of training camp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Reuben Foster getting placed on the PUP list yesterday.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also reports on the NFL's plans to paint social justice messages in the end zone for Week 1.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reports on the status of receiver Cody Latimer ahead of training camp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey shares Terry Bateman's thoughts on the Washington Football Team name.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Lia Assimakopoulos looks at Dwayne Haskins Jr. wearing a throwback Chase Young DeMatha jersey.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig talks with Ron Rivera about quarterbacks and training camp this year. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also predicts the Washington Football Team's final roster ahead of a unique training camp. (Subscription)