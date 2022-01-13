News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | Players are psyched for 2.2.22

Jan 13, 2022 at 10:35 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that all options are on the table for signing a quarterback.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington hoping to get healthy during the offseason.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Antonio Gibson's growth is a sign of optimism.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks at the quarterback situation in Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Antonio Gibson's performance in Week 18 shows his potential.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes about Curtis Samuel looking to bounce back after injuries derailed his first season with Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about what some of Washington's players said about Washington's rebrand efforts.

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge gives his opinion on Washington's offseason plans. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at what he's learned about Washington heading into the offseason. (Subscription)

PHOTOS | Washington vs. Giants, Week 18

The Washington Football Team wraps up its 2021 season with a road matchup against the New York Giants. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

