Wake Up Washington: Players To Watch On Friday Night

Aug 19, 2021 at 09:54 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW081921
Jamin Davis warms up before practice on Aug. 18. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nick Jhabvala gives her camp observations on Ron Rivera's thoughts about taunting and Antonio Gibson's role.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the options that William Jackson III gives to the defense.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks at how Ryan Fitzpatrick wants his relationship to be second nature with his teammates.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey gives three players fans to pay attention to during the Bengals preseason game.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about the status of Washington quarterback Kyle Allen.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning also writes about Dax Milne getting praise from Ron Rivera.

-- The Athletic's Dan Pompei writes that Logan Thomas' incredible script continues to be written. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his 53-man roster projections for the 2021 season. (Subscription)

