Wake Up Washington | Position breakdowns and offseason accolades

Jan 25, 2022 at 09:32 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his take on how far Washington is from getting to a conference championship.

-- Sports Illustrated's Andrew Oliveros writes about who Washington is predicted to pick in Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about J.D. McKissic taking his chance in Washington and running with it.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington hoping to get healthy during the offseason.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about two former Washington coaches meeting in the NFC Championship game.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at the latest round of NFL mock drafts.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey explains one thing he learned about each position on Washington's roster.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about several Washington players standing out in win rates.

-- WJLA's Scott Abraham looks at what former players think about Washington's upcoming rebrand.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig analyzes one quarterback in this year's draft class. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Jonathan Allen, Antonio Gibson named to PFWA All-NFC team

-- Washington 2022 position breakdown: Defensive end

-- Washington 2022 position breakdown: Offensive line

-- Travelle Wharton, Ben Jacobs, Jeff Zgonina named to 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl coaching staffs

-- Jennifer King makes history as running backs coach for West team in 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl

-- Washington 2022 position breakdown: Defensive tackle

-- Washington faces franchise-defining questions ahead of pivotal offseason

-- The biggest lesson Jaret Patterson learned during his rookie season

-- Washington 2022 position breakdown: reflecting on the running backs

-- After another 1,000-yard season, McLaurin wants to be more 'dynamic' after the catch

-- Sam Cosmi is ready to reevaluate himself in first NFL offseason

-- Top defensive highlights from Washington's 2021 season

-- Cole Holcomb 'developed an awful lot,' made strides as a leader

-- Washington Football Team announces Park-N-Party event at FedExField on Friday Night, Feb. 4 to celebrate the reveal of the team's name and brand

