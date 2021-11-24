News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | Prepping for primetime

Nov 24, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his takeaways from Washington's win over the Panthers.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about a potential playoff push for Washington with seven games left.

-- The Washington Time's Tom Loverro gives his opinions on Taylor Heinicke's effect on the fanbase.

-- The Associated Press' Stephen Whyno writes that Terry McLaurin keeps making improvements.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes that Terry McLaurin is dominating.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Taylor Heinicke's performance over the past two weeks. (Subscription)

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Ron Rivera's thoughts on beating his former team.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at how Ron Rivera plans to help Antonio Gibson's fumbles.

