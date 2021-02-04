Wake Up Washington 2/4: Recapping Washington's Introductory Press Conference With Mayhew, Hurney and Rivera

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about the most crucial task for Washington's new front office.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala recaps Washington's introductory press conference with new executives.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier team up to look at Washington's options at quarterback.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about how Ron Rivera will be more involved in 2021.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Holmer also writes about how Ron Rivera is starting fresh.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux shares Mayhew's and Hunrey's thoughts on how close Washington is to contending.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standing writes about the familiar faces that surround Ron Rivera. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about what Washington's front office wants in a franchise quarterback. (Subscription)
-- 5 Things To Know About Washington Executive Vice President Of Football/Player Personnel Marty Hurney
The Washington Football Team's top defensive plays from the 2020 season.