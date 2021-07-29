News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Recapping Day 1 Of Practice

Jul 29, 2021 at 07:51 AM
Ryan Fitzpatrick prepares to take the snap during Washington's first practice of training camp. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, July 29, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his observations from Washington's first training camp practice.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Ron Rivera preaching maturity and consistency.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Landon Collins' impact on the defense.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also looks at what he thought was the play of the day during practice.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also gives his perspective on what Logan Thomas' extension means for Washington.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning gives his observations from Washington's first practice.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker gives her perspective on Washington's roster projections. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig opens his notebook from Washington's first practice. (Subscription)

-- Sports Illustrated's Greg Patuto takes a look at Logan Thomas' career.

Related Links

PHOTOS:  Training Camp Day One

The Washington Football Team held its first practice of training camp Wednesday morning and hosted fans in Richmond for the first time in two years. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

