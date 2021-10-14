News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Remembering Sean Taylor

Oct 14, 2021 at 10:56 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW101421

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about DeAndre Carter carving out a role on Washington's offense.

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper writes about Washington signing Corn Elder and placing Darryl Roberts on Injured Reserve.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Taylor Heinicke being more focused on the Chiefs' defense instead of Patrick Mahomes.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Terry McLaurin reflecting on the challenge catching a football shot by a cannon.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Ron Rivera facing Andy Reid.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco reports on Washington retiring Sean Taylor's number during its game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about Chase Young and Matt Ioannidis' performances against the Saints.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Sean Taylor's jersey retirement on Sunday.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington will retire Pro Bowler, Ring of Fame member Sean Taylor's number during alumni homecoming weekend

-- WFT Daily: Ricky Seals-Jones' wild transition from WR to TE

-- Antonio Gibson: Offense can't keep beating itself

-- WFT Daily: Sunday's loss a reminder of how much minor details matter

-- Washington looks to fix inconsistencies after up-and-down loss

-- 5 takeaways from Washington's loss to New Orleans

-- 3 standouts in Washington’s Week 5 loss to the Saints

-- PHOTOS: Week 5, Washington vs. Saints

-- HC Ron Rivera | Week 5 Post Game Press Conference

-- Heinicke finds DeAndre Carter on gutsy fourth-and-14 conversion

