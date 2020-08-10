News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Monday, Aug 10, 2020 09:11 AM

Wake Up Washington 8/10: The Return Of LB Reuben Foster

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington activating linebacker Reuben Foster from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala delves into what Washington has in its secondary.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier explains what Washington has at wide receiver behind Terry McLaurin.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about what would constitute a successful season for Washington.

-- ESPN's John Keim also covers Washington's running backs situation.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras asks if any of the wide receivers will step up with Terry McLaurin.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey discusses the expectations of linebacker Reuben Foster.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey and JP Finlay team up to talk about which Washington player has the most riding on 2020.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about head coach Ron Rivera instilling his culture in Washington. (Subscription)

PHOTOS: Washington Football Team 2020 Training Camp, Day 12

The Washington Football team conducts training camp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 9, 2020

