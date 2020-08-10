Wake Up Washington 8/10: The Return Of LB Reuben Foster

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington activating linebacker Reuben Foster from the Physically Unable to Perform list.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala delves into what Washington has in its secondary.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier explains what Washington has at wide receiver behind Terry McLaurin.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about what would constitute a successful season for Washington.
-- ESPN's John Keim also covers Washington's running backs situation.
-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras asks if any of the wide receivers will step up with Terry McLaurin.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey discusses the expectations of linebacker Reuben Foster.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey and JP Finlay team up to talk about which Washington player has the most riding on 2020.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about head coach Ron Rivera instilling his culture in Washington. (Subscription)
The Washington Football team conducts training camp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 9, 2020
Advertising
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com: