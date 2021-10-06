Wake Up Washington: Rivera assesses Washington's 2-2 Start

News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Oct 06, 2021 at 10:21 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper writes about Washington signing Danny Johnson and Jordan Kunaszyk from its practice squad.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Washington signing kicker Chris Blewitt to the practice squad.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Ron Rivera's assessment on Washington's 2-2 start.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes looks at J.D. McKissic calling Taylor Heinicke "baby Russell Wilson."

-- The Associated Press' Stephen Whyno writes about Sammis Reyes being the first Chilean to be on a gameday roster.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Jon Bostic's real estate endeavors.

