Wake Up Washington: Rivera nominated for Salute to Service award

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

Death Wish Coffee is also offering fans the chance at winning two tickets to Washington's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Entries are now open, so CLICK HERE for more information on how to participate.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Ron Rivera wanting to see growth after the bye week.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Ron Rivera's history in the second half of seasons.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras also writes about Ron Rivera being nominated for Salute to Service Award.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Ron Rivera's evaluation of Chase Young.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his grades on Washington's offense at the bye week.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also gives his grades on Washington's defense at the bye week.