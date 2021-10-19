News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Rivera shares thoughts on Taylor Heinicke's development

Oct 19, 2021 at 10:06 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Taylor Heinicke scrambles before throwing a pass during the Washington Football Team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his opinions on Washington's Week 6 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Ron Rivera critiquing himself after Washington's game against the Chiefs.

-- The Washington Post's Andrew Golden writes about Patrick Mahomes' performance during Washington's game against the Chiefs.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at Aaron Rodgers' history playing against Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Landon Collins playing closer to the line of scrimmage.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Ron Rivera wanting Washington to play two halves of football.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Ron Rivera's thoughts on Taylor Heinicke's growing process.

-- Pro Football Focus offers some analysis from Washington's 31-13 loss to the Chiefs.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Numbers to know from Washington's game against Kansas City

-- WFT Daily: Jamin Davis showing signs of progress to Rivera

-- Washington-Chiefs Monday Stats Pack

-- 5 takeaways from Washington's 31-13 loss to Kansas City

-- Washington faces reality of failing to play complete game against Chiefs

-- WR Terry McLaurin "Being able to come back and respond is something we can do a better job of" | Post Game Press Conference

-- HC Ron Rivera "We've gotta be willing to take chances" | Post Game Press Conference

