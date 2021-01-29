Wake Up Washington 1/29: Ron Rivera Is Cancer Free

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about head coach Ron Rivera being cancer free.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Jennifer King just being Coach King to Washington's players.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Ron Rivera being told he is cancer free.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at 10 fan-submitted questions.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also highlights Washington's entire coaching staff returns.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes that Jennifer King's reaction to her promotion is exactly why she got it. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker also hands out her final Washington Football Team grades for 2020. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes on how years of preparation and experience has led Martin Mayhew back to Washington. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes on Jennifer King joining Washington's staff as a full-time assistant coach. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- FanDuel Group Brings America's #1 Sportsbook To Virginia With Multi-Year Partnership With Washington Football Team
-- 5 Things To Know About Washington Executive Vice President Of Football/Player Personnel Marty Hurney