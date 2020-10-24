News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 10/24: Ron Rivera Nears The End Of His Cancer Fight

Oct 24, 2020 at 12:09 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Rivera_Daily102320

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Kendall Fuller thriving at every position on the field.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also previews Washington's Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Les Carpenter teamed up to write about Washington's decision to allow fans attend Giants game.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Ron Rivera's final cancer treatments scheduled for Monday

-- ESPN's John Keim also writes that Ron Rivera is gambling that his moves will pay off for Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey dives into Chase Young's words on seeing 'light at the end of the tunnel'.

-- NBC Sports Washington's staff writes on Washington allowing fans to start attending games.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker gives her take on Washington's chances of winning this Sunday. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips gives his perspective on the Washington, Dallas rivalry. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes on Rivera's cancer fight. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras also writes on Washington hosting 3,000 fans on Nov. 8. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras dives into Antonio Gibson's journey. (Subscription)

