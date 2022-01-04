Wake Up Washington | Save the date

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

Death Wish Coffee is also offering fans the chance at winning two tickets to Washington's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Entries are now open, so CLICK HERE for more information on how to participate.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington announcing the date for unveiling its new name and logo.

-- The Today Show's Scott Stump reports on Washington's plans to announce new name and team identity.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at why Washington's new name won't be Wolves or RedWolves.

-- Fox Sports writes about Washington's next step in their rebranding efforts.

-- CBS Sports Jeff Kerr reports on the latest news surrounding Washington's new name.