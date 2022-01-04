News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | Save the date

Jan 04, 2022 at 09:47 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW010422

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington announcing the date for unveiling its new name and logo.

-- The Today Show's Scott Stump reports on Washington's plans to announce new name and team identity.

-- NFL.com writes about Washington unveiling its new name on Feb. 2.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at why Washington's new name won't be Wolves or RedWolves.

-- Fox Sports writes about Washington's next step in their rebranding efforts.

-- CBS Sports Jeff Kerr reports on the latest news surrounding Washington's new name.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Washington's plans for Feb. 2. (Subscription)

