Wake Up Washington: Setting The Bar On Defense

Jul 30, 2021 at 07:49 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jamin Davis and Cole Holcomb wait for the offense to approach the line of scrimmage. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, July 30, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Richmond's mayor praising Washington's leadership.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Andrew Golden give their observations from Training Camp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about one great line given by Ryan Fitzpatrick.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also gives some of his observations from Washington's second practice of training camp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about how LeBron's workouts during Space Jam inspired Chase Young.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning gives his observations from Washington's first practice.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker gives her perspective on Washington's roster projections. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig opens his notebook from Washington's first practice. (Subscription)

PHOTOS:  Training Camp Day Two

The Washington Football Team held its second day of training camp in Richmond on Thursday morning. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

Thursday, July 29th, 2021 - Ron Rivera greats Washington Salute.
