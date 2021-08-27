Wake Up Washington: Some Final Camp Observations

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Maurice Jones-Drew being a mentor to Jaret Patterson.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his camp observations from Washington's final training camp practice.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks at what an NFL version of Anaheim Angels Shohei Ohtani would look like

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives three players to watch during Washington's game with the Ravens.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Scott Turner wanting to take his time with Curtis Samuel.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about how Chase Young and Montez Sweat are looking for new ways to reach the quarterback. (subscription)