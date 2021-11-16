Wake Up Washington | Some final takeaways from the weekend

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

Death Wish Coffee is also offering fans the chance at winning two tickets to Washington's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Entries are now open, so CLICK HERE for more information on how to participate.

-- The Washington Post's Sally Jenkins writes that Taylor Heinicke's magic shows that he isn't afraid.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington stunning the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga writes about his perspective on how Washington flipped the script.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways from Washington victory against the Buccaneers.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Washington looking to maintain its pass rush without Chase Young.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras also offers his perspective on Taylor Heinicke.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich looks at Alex Smith reaching out to Taylor Heinicke.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the performance of Washington's defense against the Buccaneers.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes that Washington's secondary kept Tom Brady grounded.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his takeaways from Washington's upset win over the Buccaneers. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Washington taking a positive step with a win over Tampa Bay. (Subscription)