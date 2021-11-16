News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | Some final takeaways from the weekend

Nov 16, 2021 at 10:12 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sally Jenkins writes that Taylor Heinicke's magic shows that he isn't afraid.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington stunning the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga writes about his perspective on how Washington flipped the script.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways from Washington victory against the Buccaneers.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Washington looking to maintain its pass rush without Chase Young.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras also offers his perspective on Taylor Heinicke.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich looks at Alex Smith reaching out to Taylor Heinicke.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the performance of Washington's defense against the Buccaneers.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes that Washington's secondary kept Tom Brady grounded.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his takeaways from Washington's upset win over the Buccaneers. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Washington taking a positive step with a win over Tampa Bay. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Washington's defense coming through against the Buccaneers. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Chase Young's halftime speech gave the defense a jolt

-- A closer look at Washington's game-sealing fourth-quarter drive

-- Grit and maturity shine in Washington's spirited upset win

-- Washington-Buccaneers Monday Stats Pack

-- Game Balls | 4 standouts from Washington's upset over the Bucs

-- 5 takeaways from Washington upsetting the Buccaneers

-- Numbers to know from Washington sinking the Buccaneers

-- Reaction Roundup from Washington defeating Tampa Bay

-- WR Terry McLaurin "It's All About Putting Those Four Quarters Of Football Together" | Week 10 Post Game Press Conference

-- QB Taylor Heinicke "I Said Last Year, If I Get Another Chance To Play This Team, I'm Going Out There And Doing Something Great" | Week 10 Post Game Press Conference

-- CB Bobby McCain "We Just Believe In Each Other" | Post Game Press Conference

-- Can't-miss play: Antonio Gibson ices WFT's upset vs. Bucs with last-minute TD

-- Taylor Heinicke's 20-yard TD pass to Carter couldn't be placed better

Advertising