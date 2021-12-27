News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | Some primetime reflections

Dec 27, 2021 at 09:26 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Montez Sweat prepares to run a play during the Washington Football Team's Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Dec. 27, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

Death Wish Coffee is also offering fans the chance at winning two tickets to Washington's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Entries are now open, so CLICK HERE for more information on how to participate.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier looks at the last five days for the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington's 56-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways from Washington's Week 16 loss to the Cowboys.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Washington's matchup against the Cowboys.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Taylor Heinicke returning to practice on Thursday.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey provides some insights on Washington's loss to the Cowboys.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock reports after Washington's loss to the Cowboys.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Reaction Roundup to Washington's third-straight division loss

-- 5 takeaways from Washington's loss to Dallas

-- Washington-Cowboys Monday Stats Pack

-- PHOTOS | Washington vs. Cowboys, Week 16

