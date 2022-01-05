News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | Some thoughts on the defense

Jan 05, 2022 at 09:27 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW010522

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington announcing the date for unveiling its new name and logo.

-- The Today Show's Scott Stump reports on Washington's plans to announce new name and team identity.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at five players he thinks could be playing for a roster spot against the Giants.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about what the oddsmakers think about Washington's new name.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey takes a closer look at details you may have missed during Washington's announcement about its name.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about how Washington's defense has performed this year. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington activates Tress Way, releases Kyle Shurmur and Ryan Winslow

-- Week 18 gives Washington deeper look at its depth

-- Why Wolves won't work (and a date to save)

-- 5 Takeaways from Washington dropping its home finale

-- 3 numbers to know after Washington's loss to Philadelphia

-- Reaction Roundup from Washington's loss to Philly

-- Washington-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

