News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Some Thoughts On Washington's Offense

Aug 26, 2021 at 09:54 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW082621
Ryan Fitzpatrick hands off the ball to Antonio Gibson during practice. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala opens up her notebook on observations from Wednesday's practice.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that Torry McTyer is starting to get noticed.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks at what an NFL version of Anaheim Angels Shohei Ohtani would look like

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his take on Curtis Samuel, William Jackson III and Washington's kicking unit.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Ryan Fitzpatrick not being bothered by the amount of preseason touchdowns.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Ron Rivera's thoughts on roster spots.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about how Chase Young and Montez Sweat are looking for new ways to reach the quarterback. (subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Ryan Fitzpatrick's thought on Washington's offense in the preseason. (subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- WFT Daily: Dan Marino Believes In 'Fitzmagic'

-- Practice Notes: Some Insight On The Defense

-- Washington Selects 8 Winners For 'Flavors Of The DMV Showcase'

-- WFT Daily: Logan Thomas Has High Praise For John Bates

-- Practice Notes: A Disruptive Interior

-- WFT Daily: Antonio Gandy-Golden Hitting His Stride At The Right Time

-- Practice Notes: It's Dress Rehearsal Week

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Home Victory Over The Bengals

-- Benjamin St-Juste Keeps Calm And Thrives Under Pressure

-- #PickSix: A Rundown On The Running Backs

-- 3 Keys To Washington's Preseason Matchup Against The Bengals

-- WFT Daily: 1 Thing Antonio Gibson Has Been Working On In Camp

-- Training Camp Notebook: Learning Lessons For Jamin Davis

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

Related Links

PHOTOS: Practice August 25

The Washington Football Team prepares for it final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

20210825EF Practice 001
1 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 002
2 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 003
3 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 004
4 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 005
5 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 006
6 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 008
7 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 009
8 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 010
9 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 011
10 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 012
11 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 013
12 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 014
13 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 015
14 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 016
15 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 017
16 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 018
17 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 019
18 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 020
19 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 021
20 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 022
21 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 023
22 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 024
23 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 025
24 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 026
25 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 027
26 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 028
27 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 029
28 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 030
29 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 031
30 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 032
31 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 033
32 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 034
33 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 035
34 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 036
35 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 037
36 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 038
37 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 039
38 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 040
39 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 041
40 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 042
41 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 043
42 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 044
43 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 045
44 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 046
45 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 047
46 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 048
47 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 049
48 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 050
49 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 051
50 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 052
51 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 053
52 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 054
53 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 055
54 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 057
55 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 058
56 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 059
57 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 060
58 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 062
59 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 063
60 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 064
61 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 065
62 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 066
63 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 068
64 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 071
65 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 072
66 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 073
67 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 074
68 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 075
69 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 076
70 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 077
71 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: A Flavor Boost At FedExField

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: More Jaret Patterson Comparisons

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Jamin Davis' Steady Improvements

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: We're On To Cincinnati

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Players To Watch On Friday Night

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The Connection Between Ryan Fitzpatrick And Logan Thomas

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Chase Young, Brandon Scherff Make NFL's Top 100 List

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A Final Look At The Preseason Opener

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: It's Gameday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Improbable NFL Journeys

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A Closer Look At Temarrick Hemingway

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising