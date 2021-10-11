News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Some thoughts on Week 5

Oct 11, 2021 at 09:50 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

The Washington Football Team's offense huddles together during its game against the New Orleans Saints. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about writes about some of the biggest concerns on Washington's defense.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes four takeaways from Washington's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington's loss to the Saints in Week 5.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Terry McLaurin's game preparations being his best skill.

-- ESPN reports on Washington allowing Jameis Winston to throw four touchdowns in its loss to the Saints.

-- NBC Sports Washington's James Best writes about his perspective from Washington's loss to the Saints.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock reports for Washington's game against the Saints.

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge gives his opinions on Taylor Heinicke's performance against the Saints. (Subscriptions)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Washington's Week 5 loss to the Saints. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- 5 takeaways from Washington's loss to New Orleans

-- 3 standouts in Washington’s Week 5 loss to the Saints

-- PHOTOS: Week 5, Washington vs. Saints

-- HC Ron Rivera | Week 5 Post Game Press Conference

-- Heinicke finds DeAndre Carter on gutsy fourth-and-14 conversion

