Wake Up Washington: Some thoughts on Week 5

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about writes about some of the biggest concerns on Washington's defense.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes four takeaways from Washington's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington's loss to the Saints in Week 5.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Terry McLaurin's game preparations being his best skill.

-- ESPN reports on Washington allowing Jameis Winston to throw four touchdowns in its loss to the Saints.

-- NBC Sports Washington's James Best writes about his perspective from Washington's loss to the Saints.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock reports for Washington's game against the Saints.

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge gives his opinions on Taylor Heinicke's performance against the Saints. (Subscriptions)